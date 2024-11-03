Promising Cincinnati Bengals draft pick surprisingly ruled inactive, despite being healthy

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders today in what’s become a must-win matchup for Zac Taylor’s team. Already sitting at 3-5, the Bengals really can’t afford to fall to 3-6 if they have any hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Yet, earlier in the week, we learned that the Bengals could surprisingly become aggressive trade deadline buyers because they still believe an AFC playoff spot can be had. A win today just might put the Bengals back on the path to contention.

Cincinnati Bengals deem Jermaine Burton a healthy scratch, despite other WR injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals are aiming to get a win today, but they won’t have the help of receiver Jermaine Burton, their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Burton was ruled a healthy scratch for today’s matchup. The decision comes as a bit of a surprise for a Bengals team that is already without receivers Tee Higgins and Charlie Jones.

“Source: Bengals WR Jermaine Burton, who is a healthy scratch today, missed the walk-through on Saturday. He has spoken recently about maturing and growing and it’s a work in progress.

Burton had been active for the Bengals’ previous seven games this season, but the 23-year-old has had a minimal impact on their season. He’s been targeted just five times and hauled in two of those passes for 88 yards. He also hasn’t played a single snap on special teams, so if he’s not on the field catching passes, he’s essentially worthless at the moment.