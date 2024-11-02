NFL insider reveals two Cincinnati Bengals trade targets as team prepares for shocking roster move

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

When most teams start their season with three consecutive losses, it’s a precursor of a losing season. After all, only four teams who kicked off with a 0-3 start since 1990 have still reached the postseason. The Bengals hope to join that very small group.

To do so, they’ll have to continue scratching and clawing their way forward after last week’s loss moved Cincinnati to 3-5. Yet, with a bit of luck and a lot more wins, the Bengals’ slim playoff hopes remain alive, and the team could look to strengthen their odds with a roster move or two ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Cincinnati Bengals hunting for another DL + CB

Sitting two games below .500, it wouldn’t be shocking if teams were peppering the Cincinnati Bengals with phone calls about Tee Higgins. Yet, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the star receiver is off limits in trade discussions despite being in a contract year.

In fact, instead of doing what most would do after a 3-5 start and becoming trade deadline sellers, the Bengals could take the opposite approach and become buyers. This isn’t much different from the Jets trading for Davante Adams after falling to 2-4. The Bengals may not make as big of a splash as the Jets did by acquiring an All-Pro, but they are still expected to be aggressive before the deadline passes.

“Surprise! The team that has only acquired two players via trade in 52 years is looking to do some shopping. This isn’t the Bengals’ style, but they have strong belief in this team and intend to get back to, at least, the AFC Championship game. Despite sitting at 3-5, Cincinnati has been poking around in search of a cornerback and a defensive lineman to get defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo some help. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is seen as the only threat on this Cincy defense. Also: I was told they are not trading wideout Tee Higgins.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo rose to glory from 2021 to 2022 when Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl and the AFC Conference Championship. In 2022, the Bengals’ defense allowed the sixth-fewest points in the NFL. Yet, they’ve slipped to 21st and 23rd over the past two seasons.

So, adding another cornerback and defensive lineman could be just what Cincinnati needs to get back to being a legit contender in the AFC. The only questions now are which specific players they’re targeting and whether Cincinnati can pull off a move with limited time left.

