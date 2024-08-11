Chicago Cubs rumors reveal ascending MLB star team aggressively pursued trade for this summer

Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs made a big splash at the MLB trade deadline, acquiring All-Star hitter Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays. However, new Cubs rumors have revealed that there’s another young, ascending MLB talent that Chicago tried to acquire.

The Paredes trade didn’t really cost any of the Cubs top prospects, which allowed the front office to still work the phones to find another impact everyday player. Of the players Chicago was linked to, a majority of them were on teams that declared a fire sale this summer.

There were certainly plenty of needs to address. The Cubs lineup has been one the worst in the National League this season, which prompted the Paredes trade and the team’s inquiries into other bats. While it’s not a surprise that Chicago pursued some of the top trade candidates, there’s also another player who was high on their radar that they attempted to land.

According to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic, the Cubs’ front office “aggressively pursued” a trade for Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe this summer. Chicago made multiple attempts at the Angels’ backstop, making him one of its priorities, But Los Angeles continuously turned Chicago away.

Logan O’Hoppe stats (FanGraphs): .260/.320/.435, 16 home runs, 46 RBI, 111 wRC+, 1.8 fWAR, .755 OPS in 361 at-bats this season

It’s not a surprise that Chicago wanted to find a long-term solution at catcher. It’s been an issue plaguing this team since Willson Contreras left. Of all the options around the league, O’Hoppe is likely one of the most intriguing for a team that wants to win now and seeks long-term security at the position.

Logan O’Hoppe contract (Spotrac): $760,000 salary in 2024, under team control through 2028

With that said, Los Angeles never had any motivation to move O’Hoppe. He is only 24 years old and won’t even be eligible for arbitration until 2026. Not only is he an above-average hitter, but the 6-foot-2 catcher is also decent defensively.

The Cubs might make another run at him this winter, but in all likelihood, the Angels’ answer will be the same. That will push Chicago to explore other options and there should be a few options both in MLB free agency and the trade market. Plus, adding a catcher in the offseason will give him all of spring training to work with the pitching staff to be ready for Opening Day 2025.