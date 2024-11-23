Chicago Bulls already willing to trade top lottery pick

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls are back at it, hovering just below .500 with a 7-10 record heading into NBA games today. Stars such as Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine have returned, yet they’ve both already gotten injured again. While LaVine has managed to appear in 14 of the team’s 17 games, Ball has played in just three.

While some players have continued to improve, like Coby White, who’s averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game, others have seemingly stopped developing under Billy Donovan. While the Bulls are a team that’s constantly mentioned in NBA trade rumors, now there’s another one involving one of their recent top lottery picks.

Chicago Bulls ‘more willing’ to trade Patrick Williams than ever

While the Chicago Bulls have shown growth in some areas, like how they’ve improved their scoring offense from 22nd in 2023 to eighth in 2024. There have been other areas and players who just haven’t displayed the progress anyone in the Windy City had hoped for.

One player in question is power forward Patrick Williams, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Chicago signed the 23-year-old to a five-year, $90 million contract extension this past offseason, yet they may already be having buyer’s remorse.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Bulls are now “more willing than ever‘ to consider trades involving the fifth-year pro.

Williams is shooting a career-worst 37.6% from the floor, but is still averaging 9.9 PPG. He’s also experiencing some foot trouble after an offseason surgery that took place in February. Unless he gets healthy and starts playing better, it’s hard to imagine the Bulls fetching an impressive haul for their former lottery pick. Yet, teams looking to buy low on upside could be enamored by his potential.

