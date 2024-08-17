Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field grass could become a problem in Caleb Williams’ second preseason game

Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Later, as one of 13 NFL games today, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It comes one week after Caleb Williams made his highly anticipated NFL preseason debut. Williams was superb in a limited stretch of play.

But his second preseason game could be a lot sloppier. Not because the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft will suddenly regress, but because of the conditions of the grass at Soldier Field.

Soldier Field grass causing concern ahead of Caleb Williams’ second preseason game

Shortly after 1 PM ET, the Chicago Bears will kick off their second preseason game of the 2024 NFL season. Prized franchise quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to play, along with several other Bears starters. Maybe that’s why the Bears’ top brass are so concerned about the current conditions at Soldier Field.

According to Chicago Tribune’s Bears insider Brad Biggs, general manager Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham were seen inspecting various spots of the Soldier Field grass. There was recently a Metallica concert at Soldier Field, causing the grass to need to be re-sodded in the week since.

However, there are still concerns, and today’s rainy conditions in the Windy City aren’t helping. There’s a specific spot between the 25 and 30-yard line on the North side of the stadium that is of particular concern.

#Bears GM Ryan Poles and asst GM Ian Cunningham are definitely inspecting different spots on the field, looking at the turf. I'm not privy to what they're saying but this isn't a standard pregame routine and from my perch in the press box it appears there are some seams. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2024

However, Biggs says the field “isn’t as bad” as it may look from an elevated view. Yet, he admitted it’s “not in tip-top shape.” This has the team looking into why.

That’s not exactly what anyone wants to hear with Williams preparing to play in a meaningless exhibition game that won’t count in the standings. With more possible rain on the way during the game, keeping an eye on just how bad the field is in Chicago is something worth keeping an eye on.

