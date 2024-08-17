USA’s flag football QB doesn’t think NFL players can handle Olympic competition

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympics recently wrapped up their competition. But that didn’t include flag football, which will start during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Some NFL players are very excited about having the potential opportunity to represent their countries.

Yet, some current athletes who are already on the U.S. national flag football team are not thrilled with the idea that pro football players will come for their spots. In fact, one current quarterback is quite fed up with the thought that NFL players can push him out of a job on the Olympic squad.

Darrell “Housh” Doucette is the current quarterback of the United States national flag football team. But when he saw the recent video previewing the 2028 summer Olympics, he couldn’t help but feel offended. The ad shows Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts showing off his arm, in a hint that NFL players are coming to the Los Angeles games in 2028.

Doucette feels this video was distasteful, especially with Hurts declaring, “It’s our turn,” indicating NFL players will be heavily featured in flag football.

“I think it’s disrespectful that they just automatically assume that they’re able to just join the Olympic team because of the person that they are – they didn’t help grow this game to get to the Olympics. Give the guys who helped this game get to where it’s at their respect. We just don’t think they’re going to be able to walk on the field and make the Olympic team because of the name, right? They still have to go out there and compete.” Darrell Doucette, flag football QB

Doucette may not like it but imagine trying to hype up flag football without featuring any actual NFL players. It just doesn’t have the same fanfare. Doucette may be right in pointing out that he’s helped grow the flag football aspect, but without NFL players, flag football wouldn’t be where it is today.

Besides, there’s no way Doucette would be able to fend off the Patrick Mahomes types of the world. If the Olympics wants the world’s best, then they’ll have to call on the NFL, even if it upsets Doucette and other flag football athletes.

