NFL star Tyreek Hill says he’s better than Patrick Mahomes, calls out Noah Lyles while claiming he could outrun the fastest man in the world

Tyreek Hill has never lacked confidence. But when you look at the Miami Dolphins superstar’s game, it’s not hard to see why. The five-time All-Pro and one-time Super Bowl champion led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. At one point, Hill looked like he was on pace to break the all-time single-season receiving yardage record by topping 2,000 yards.

While Hill didn’t make history, he has some of the best chances to top the 2K-yard mark in the future. Even though he’s no longer playing with Patrick Mahomes, Hill hasn’t forgotten about his six-year tenure playing with the greatest quarterback of the modern era.

In fact, Hill believes he’s even better than his former quarterback, not at his own game but as a football player overall. Apparently, some of the NFL’s players agree, which is why he ranked first on the NFL top 100. But even that is a small sample size, it’s not like all players were polled, and coaches weren’t either. Still, Hill is buying the hype about himself.

Here was Hill’s response when asked if he’s a better player than Mahomes.

“Yeah, for sure! I’m him. I’m him. My argument is that, look, come on, you’ve got to understand, you’ve got to look at it like this… Pat is great. He’s great, obviously for his team, you feel me? They won two back-to-back Super Bowls, yada yada, they did their thing, right? Now you look at me. Two back-to-back 1,700 [-yard seasons], Pro Bowl, All-Pro, this, that, All-Decade, consistency. All [of] that, man. And I’m doing this at 5’8″ – I’m going to call myself shorter now – 5’7″, about 190 [pounds]. Come on man! A lot of people said I couldn’t be a receiver, and here I am doing this. I’m giving all the short kings out there hope, all the short kings across the world hope, you feel me?” Tyreek Hill saying he’s better than Patrick Mahomes

Here’s the clip of Hill making his bold claim, which we do not agree with.

But Hill wasn’t done making bold claims during his appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams.

Tyreek Hill: I would beat Noah Lyles in a race

Gold medal Olympian Noah Lyles previously said championship winners of sports like the NBA are not world champions. While Lyles made these comments last August, and at the time, he specifically referred to the NBA Finals, Hill took the criticism to include the NFL’s Super Bowl winners, too.

But Hill also happens to be one of, if not the fastest players in the NFL. Recent 40-yard dash record-setter Xavier Worthy may have something to say about that too. However, Lyles is the biggest star on the track right now after winning gold in the 100-meter race for the United States.

Yet, Hill isn’t impressed. In fact, he believes he could beat Lyles in a head-to-head race.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. Then he wanna come out and pretend that he’s sick. I feel like that’s horseradish. So for him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport, c’mon brother. Just speak on what you know about and that’s track. I would beat Noah Lyles. I would beat Noah Lyles. Not by a lot, but I would beat him.” Tyreek Hill responds to Noah Lyles

For the record, Lyles reached a top speed of 27 mph during his 100-meter race. The fastest speed Hill has been clocked at is 23.24 mph. However, keep in mind that Hill did this while wearing full pads and a football uniform, meaning he had extra weight dragging him down.

As to who would win in a race? We can’t say, but maybe that’s exactly why these two do need to find a way to schedule a race. But the Miami Dolphins might have some say in that too, wanting to make sure their Pro Bowl receiver doesn’t do anything to risk an injury.

