Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles trolls Miami Dolphins superstar Tyreek Hill

At this point, it seems NFL and NBA athletes don’t like Olympic gold medalist track star Noah Lyles. Not only did he disrespect them by saying they’re not world champions, believing that title should be reserved for Olympic athletes. He continues throwing shade at pro athletes, such as Tyreek Hill. Now, a public beef may be brewing between Lyles and the Miami Dolphins superstar receiver.

Noah Lyles acts like he doesn’t know who Tyreek Hill is, and doesn’t think he’s fast

Previously, Tyreek Hill said he thinks he could beat Noah Lyles in a footrace. Lyles, who recently took home gold after winning the 100-meter dash in just 9.79 seconds, clearly isn’t impressed with Hill.

In fact, Lyles recently acted like he didn’t even know Hill’s name.

“What’s that guy’s… What’s the cheetah guy from football? Well, I can’t remember his name. Mark! What’s the football player who thinks he’s fast? What’s his name?” Noah Lyles disrespecting Tyreek Hill

Hill may not be an Olympic sprinter, but he’s pretty damn fast. In fact, he’s one of the NFL’s fastest players.

“What’s the cheetah guy from football? Well, I can’t remember his name.” (@NBCSports) #GoFins https://t.co/06nMApFKhr pic.twitter.com/COtOekXORf — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) August 16, 2024

Of course, just because Hill is one of the fastest on a football field while wearing a helmet and pads, it doesn’t mean he can hang with Lyles. But it sure would be fun to find out if the Miami Dolphins ever allow their All-Pro receiver to go toe-to-toe with Lyles during an offseason event. Yet, getting the Dolphins to agree may not be easy, unless they want Hill to have some extra bragging rights too.

