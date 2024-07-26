Could CeeDee Lamb’s holdout with the Dallas Cowboys last into the season?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is not present at training camp in Southern California. He is officially a holdout as the Pro Bowler seeks a lucrative long-term contract.

Things did not trend in the right direction in this regard during the offseason. In fact, reports indicate that Lamb and the ‘Boys have not had substantial contract extension talks as of late.

Lamb, 25, is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with a salary of $17.99 million. That’s far below market value when it comes to the wide receiver position. Remember, Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson topped the market earlier this summer by signing a deal valued at $35 million annually.

Where are Lamb and the Cowboys now that the preseason is slated to start soon? Well, it’s not good news for fans in Big D.

“CeeDee Lamb is going to demand the money he thinks he’s worth. So he’s holding out. From having conversations, I don’t see this getting ironed out over the next few days,” Dianna Russini of the Athletic reported. “I think this is something we’re going to see leading into next week, maybe even the week after. This isn’t one of those situations where I’m getting vibes, signs, positive attitude from both sides. It just seems like it’s a challenge for the Dallas Cowboys to get there.”

More bad news on CeeDee Lamb contract front with the Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

That does not sound positive at all. We’re talking about an extensive holdout, with Lamb receiving daily fines for being absent. It seems as if the star receiver and his camp are dug in right now.

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones noted earlier in the week that Lamb wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. That would come in at north of the $35 million Jefferson is earning with the Vikings.

CeeDee Lamb stats (2023): 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, 12 TD

Lamb led the NFL in receptions a season ago. He knows his worth to quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. He seemingly has the leverage here. That’s especially true if the pass-catcher is fine with a $40,000 daily fine.

For Dallas, the situation is not great. Prescott is entering a contract year after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on an extension this past offseason. Edge rusher Micah Parsons is also eligible for a new contract. Much like Lamb, he wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

