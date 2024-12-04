CARS Tour champion Brenden Queen to chase ARCA championship in 2025

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Current CARS Late Model Stock Tour winner Brenden “Butterbean” Queen is moving up the ladder in racing by making his move to the ARCA Menards Series with the Pinnacle Racing Group.

Queen will drive the No. 28 Chevrolet for the full ARCA Menards Series season in 2025.

The 27-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia has established himself on short tracks across the Southeast in recent years. He won three straight track championships at his home track Langley Speedway in Hampton, Virginia between 2020 and 2022.

Those victories brought him to the CARS Tour, where he has won seven times since 2022. He joined Lee Pulliam Performance at the end of 2022 and was soon in Victory Lane, winning the South Carolina 400 at Florence Motor Speedway.

He has won CARS Tour races at various venues such as North Wilkesboro Speedway, New River All-American Speedway, Tri-County Motor Speedway, Caraway Speedway, and Dominion Raceway. He also is a three-time winner of the Hampton Heat 200, which rounds out the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown.

Queen made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series debut earlier this year at North Wilkesboro Speedway where he finished fourth. He would also compete in Truck Series races at Nashville Superspeedway and Kansas Speedway.

This isn’t Queen’s first entry into the ARCA Menards Series. He first hopped on the ARCA platform in 2019, racing the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. He placed 29th in the race after dropping out of the race early due to collision damage.

Pinnacle Racing Group, which re-joined the series in 2023 for the first time, will compete in its third season of ARCA racing in 2025. The group has been consistent winners since joining the ARCA platform with Connor Mosack, Connor Zilisch and Luke Fenhaus driving the group’s No. 28 Chevrolet.