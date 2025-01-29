Carolina Panthers linked to nine-time Pro Bowler this offseason

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last year was Dave Canales’ first season as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach, and the team showed real growth throughout the year. In 2023, the Panthers won just two games. In 2024, they won five games, and Bryce Young took steps toward becoming the franchise quarterback he was drafted to be.

Yet, now the Panthers need to continue improving the roster, and they could be targeting a nine-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

Related: Top 2025 NFL free agents: Ranking top 30 players in NFL free agency

Carolina Panthers named potential suitors for Khalil Mack

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Once the offseason officially gets underway, the Carolina Panthers figure to be players in free agency, where they can fill a number of needs. One area that’s in desperate need of upgrades is the pass rush, which finished with the third-fewest sacks in the NFL this past season.

Yet, as ESPN’s NFL insider Matt Bowen predicts, the Panthers could register interest in signing three-time All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“The sense is Los Angeles will make efforts to re-sign Mack, who will play in 2025 after he said he needed to take time to mull his future following the season. The Chargers believe he embodies the spirit of the team’s toughness. But many teams will be lurking for potential pass-rush help, including — but not limited to — Atlanta and Carolina.” ESPN on Khalil Mack

Mack will be 34 when the season starts, and he has never won a Super Bowl. As a result, he’s likely to place a greater priority on landing with a Super Bowl contender.

While the Panthers took steps to improve, are they really viewed as top contenders? Probably not.

Thus, if Carolina really does have Mack as one of their top free agent targets, they’d likely have to make him a very strong contract offer that’s too good to refuse.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections