Carl Long’s NASCAR team rebrands, adds driver for Clash amid Daytona 500 denial

A week after NASCAR denied the entry of veteran Mike Wallace, who was attempting to make the Daytona 500 in his first start of any kind in five years but also a decade removed from racing at the highest level, the team formerly called MBM Motorsports reached a deal for the preseason opening Cook Out Clash.

First, Motorsports Business Management has rebranded its Cup Series program as ‘Garage 66.’ The Xfinity Series team will continue to be known as MBM Motorsports. Garage 66 has also reached a deal with Xfinity Series veteran Garrett Smithley to attempt to make The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Garage 66 is still seeking a funded driver to run the car at Daytona.

“It’s awesome to be back in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025,” Smithley said in a team press release. “I’ve been talking to Carl [Long] for a while now about putting something together, and finally all the pieces fell into place. I am looking forward to running this historic race at Bowman Gray, and hopefully we can do more together throughout the year.”

Smithley had previously raced for Long in the No. 66 Xfinity Series program. He is set to race full-time this coming season for SS Green Light Racing.

“It has been a while since Garrett last drove for our organization, but I am glad to have him back in our car,” Long stated. “He has a solid deal in Xfinity that also gives him more freedom to race in Cup. Garrett knows how to take care of his equipment and be there at the end.”

The Clash is an opportunity for this pairing because a flat quarter mile minimizes the effects of aerodynamics. It’s still a money game but this race requires less resources than a big track and the three races inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was evidence of that too.

“Garage 66 does not have the high-budget simulators that some other teams utilize, but Garrett has done well on short tracks, and they don’t get much shorter than Bowman Gray. We are going to have a great time kicking off the 2025 season.”

Smithley, 32, has made 76 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series throughout his career. Smithley’s career-best finish was a 21st-place effort at Auto Club Speedway in 2022 while driving the No. 15 Ford for Rick Ware Racing.

