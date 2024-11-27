Buffalo Bills linked to signing Daniel Jones to strengthen Super Bowl aspirations

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Which team will Daniel Jones sign with? Even though the New York Giants didn’t want their former franchise quarterback, multiple franchises are lining up to sign the former No. 6 overall pick. But what about the Buffalo Bills?

So far, the former first-round pick has been linked to other contenders, such as the Ravens, Vikings, and 49ers, among others. With the 27-year-old quarterback turning down the Raiders, it’s become fairly obvious that reports of him wanting to sign with a contender are true. But which one will he pick? Could Jones sign with the Bills?

Latest Daniel Jones rumors link him to Buffalo Bills

Multiple NFL contenders could use a highly capable backup quarterback who can move the chains with his arm or his legs. Daniel Jones figures to pick one of them, likely over the next few days.

Speculation has often directed the former Giants QB to the Ravens or Vikings, but now an NFL insider suggests the Buffalo Bills actually make the most sense for the top free agent quarterback available.

“To me, Buffalo makes the most sense. There’s some scheme familiarity, and he won’t have to play. Plus, there are some stylistic similarities between his best and what Josh Allen brings to the table on a weekly basis (I’m not saying Jones is Allen; he clearly isn’t). All of which, I think, would make for a smooth transition and a good learning environment.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Daniel Jones signing with Buffalo Bills

One added benefit that Breer didn’t include is the fact that Giants GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll hail from the Buffalo Bills organization. If any current members of the Bills have questions about his character, work ethic, or locker room fit, they could easily reach out to Schoen or Daboll.

Even though things didn’t work out well in East Rutherford, it doesn’t mean that there are any hard feelings, especially after respectfully allowing him to find immediate work instead of being forced to wait until 2025.

