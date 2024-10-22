NFL teams ‘licking their chops’ in hopes Bryce Young hits trade market soon: 4 perfect landing spots including the Raiders and Rams

Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

A new report suggests if the Carolina Panthers wanted to trade Bryce Young, they might get a solid return for the 2023 No. 1 pick.

Many chalked up Bryce Young’s worrisome rookie season to poor coaching. It is why head coach Frank Reich was sent packing after just one season in Carolina. In the offseason, the organization chose to replace him with the league’s latest QB guru Dave Canales. A man who helped turn both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield into Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks after looking like draft busts.

Unfortunately, it only took a couple of games before Canales decided Young was not ready to be an effective starter in the league. His shocking benching created a lot of speculation that the team could decide to move on from the former Alabama star. However, there haven’t been any reports that the front office is seriously considering that idea.

On Tuesday, The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed that coaches and general managers around the game are “licking their chops” at the possibility of the QB being available. She added that a former Young coach was “emphatic” in their belief that if put into the right situation he could reach the potential talent evaluators saw in him last spring.

If the Panthers were at the center of a trade bidding war for Bryce Young, here are four teams that could make offers for the Heisman Trophy winner.

Bryce Young stats (Career): 2-16 Record, 3,176 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 71.0 passer rating

4 teams that could target a Bryce Young trade before Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders QB situation is a mess and they have been looking for a savior for months. They could tank their way into getting a top prospect in next year’s draft, but they also might end up just outside the range to get a real impact player. They could view Young as a potential long-term fit and use their top pick to fill other needs in 2025.

Tennessee Titans

Similar to the Raiders, the Tennessee Titans QB situation is in disarray. Will Levis does not look like he is going to be the answer and they have a glaring need at the position. They have good pieces like DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tony Pollard on offense. They could feel Young might be a good fit and be willing to give him a second-half tryout.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are heading in a direction where a rebuild seems to be on the horizon. There have also been rumblings that Matthew Stafford could be moved before the NFL trade deadline. If head coach Sean McVay sticks around, he could feel Young is the heir apparent to Stafford. And might deliver a quicker route to a more immediate turnaround that has long-term upside.

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have good reason to believe Derek Carr is not the long-term face of their offense. They have seen Young close-up and may feel he’d be a good fit in their offense. The team certainly has some nice weapons that could make life easier for the QB. However, the big question is would Carolina run the risk of trading him inside the division, and then seeing him reach his potential with a rival?

