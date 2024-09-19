Former NFL exec says Browns QB Deshaun Watson is shot, offers 2 replacements options in NFL Draft

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An anonymous former NFL executive believes that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is done, and the team should start making plans for his replacement as soon as possible.

When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022, there was a great deal of optimism that he could return them to relevancy. And it was understandable why. He was already a three-time Pro Bowler and was just entering the prime of his career. However, the player Cleveland has got has been a shell of his former self.

An 11-game suspension and injuries limited him to 12 games in 2022 and 2023. But even when he was on the field he did not perform like a player many thought was among the 10 best QBs in the game. His poor play has continued in 2024 as he has posted a rough 63.0 passer rating and has more interceptions than touchdowns after two games.

It has intensified the speculation that he may not be the answer long-term despite having a massive amount of guaranteed money left on his contract. On Wednesday that narrative was furthered by some harsh critiques from a former league exec.

Former exec says Deshaun Watson mentally and physically broken

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I don’t think he is going to be able to turn it around in Cleveland. It’s disappointing after what he showed in Houston and the talent and potential he was showing, but that version of Deshaun I believe is gone,” the former exec told Sports Illustrated.

“His confidence is completely gone. He doesn’t even look to have the same arm. Whether it’s the off-the-field stuff or his injury history, I just don’t think we’re ever going to see that same Houston version of Deshaun again.”

So what do the Browns do? He is virtually untradable and is unlikely to retire and forfeit his contract. Well, the executive believes there could be replacement options in the 2025 NFL Draft and suggested two specific players.

Deshaun Watson contract: Five years, $230 million (Fully guaranteed)

“There are a couple of guys out there I would think about,” they began by saying. “Quinn Ewers would be the perfect option. But I think Garrett Nussmeier has big-time potential as well. I think they should take a long look at both of those guys.”

Texas star Ewers will likely be out of range for where they end up in Round 1 of the draft. However, the LSU star could be available when Cleveland is on the clock.

