Boston Red Sox suspend Jarren Duran two games for anti-gay slur

Camera and microphone technology has improved drastically over the years. Jarren Duran found that out the hard way. But then again, he may not care, considering how distasteful his ignorant comments were.

Jarren Duran immediately gets punished for hot mic moment

On Sunday, Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran was in the batter’s box when a fan could clearly be heard heckling him at his home stadium of Fenway Park. The fan could be heard indicating that Duran needed a tennis racket just to make contact with the ball.

Naturally, Duran didn’t like this very much, but it was up to him how he responded. Unfortunately, he chose to comment back, using incredibly poor taste. Mics picked up Duran yelling an anti-gay slur – “Shut up you f—ing f—ot.”

After the game, Duran immediately apologized.

“During tonight’s game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan. I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person.” Jarren Duran’s apology

But it was too late. The damage had already been done.

On Monday, the Red Sox announced they suspended Duran for two games for his actions. Duran’s lost salary will also be donated to the PFLAG (Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

Duran ended the night going 0-for-3, with one walk and three strikeouts. The 2024 All-Star leads MLB with 13 triples and leads the AL with 36 doubles while hitting .291 this season. In other words, he doesn’t need a tennis racket to make contact.

