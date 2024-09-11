Bill Belichick hilariously takes Titans QB Will Levis to learning tree over Week 1 bungle on Pat McAfee Show

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a hilarious moment during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show,” legendary head coach Bill Belichick showed why he was one of the sport’s greatest winners.

Week 1 for the Tennessee Titans was a Sunday to forget. Despite the rookie quarterback Caleb Williams throwing for less than 100 yards and the rushing attack only combining for 84 yards, Tennessee still could not outscore the Chicago Bears.

Also Read: Where do the Titans land on our latest NFL offense rankings?

Second-year QB Will Levis posted a 30.8 QB rating, tossed two interceptions, and also coughed up a fumble in the team’s 24-17 loss this weekend. However, one of the moments that has spun on highlight reels for the last few days was a head-scratching decision by Levis in a huge moment in the fourth quarter.

With Tennessee up 17-16, the young QB made a baffling decision to try and flick a pass at a receiver that was well out of range during a pivotal third and six. The pass came up well short of the Titans receiver but landed right in the hands of a Bears defender. The interception was taken to the house and gave Chicago a lead they never relinquished.

Bill Belichick singles out Will Levis in point about poor QB decision-making

Bill Belichick on Will Levis' interception from Sunday: "Tom Brady and I have talked about this a million times: If you complete this pass, what's the upside? You gain one yard, two yards? What's the downside…? You lose the game!"



(🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/PLXdtSQW9M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 10, 2024

That moment was used as an example by legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when explaining the difference between trying to make a play, and making a good play. “If you can make a play, then make a play. But don’t make a bad play. That’s the one that always got me. When the player says, ‘I was trying to make a play.’ So I was like, ‘How bout try and make a good one then.’ Like the play that Levis had when he’s out of the pocket, flips the ball underhand; even if you hit it what do you have? Not much. “If you don’t hit it then you lose the game. There’s no upside to that play. Only downside. That’s just a terrible decision. Tom [Brady] and I have talked about this a million times. If you complete this pass, what’s the upside? You gain one yard. You gain two yards? Like the play in Tennessee. If he completed that, what’s the upside? You just can’t make those kinds of decision.” -Bill Belichick

That bad decision actually did lead to a loss for the Titans in Week 1 and will be a play that haunts Levis until he can get on a roll this season.

Also Read: Find out where the Titans end up in our Week 2 NFL defense rankings