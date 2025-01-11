Baltimore Orioles reportedly pulled $40 million deal off table for All-Star after failed physical

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles had to make a major pivot to upgrade their bullpen this week.

The O’s signed former All-Star Andrew Kittredge to a one-year, $10 million deal following his stellar 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals. Kittredge served as setup man for closer Ryan Helsley, appearing in 74 games with a 2.80 ERA, 150 ERA+, and recording 67 strikeouts with just 20 walks in 70 2/3 innings. He led the National League with 37 holds.

Kittredge will join a bullpen featuring closer Felix Bautista—who will be returning from Tommy John surgery—along with high-leverage relievers Seranthony Dominguez, Keegan Akin, and Yennier Cano.

However, Baltimore’s bullpen plans nearly looked drastically different until a flagged physical pulled a significant offer off the table.

Flagged physical caused Baltimore Orioles to move on from this All-Star reliever

FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray reports the Orioles initially reached a three-year, $40 million agreement with All-Star Jeff Hoffman, but his physical was flagged with concerns over his right shoulder.

According to Sportsnet MLB insider Shi Davidi, the Orioles sought to change the terms of the deal with Hoffman, but the reliever moved on and signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

While with the Cincinnati Reds, Hoffman missed two months of the 2021 season with a shoulder impingement. In 2022, a right forearm issue sidelined him for much of the season.

Hoffman emerged as an elite reliever with the Philadelphia Phillies over the last two seasons, earning his first All-Star selection in 2024. He appeared in 122 games, posting a 2.28 ERA and 184 ERA+ while striking out 158 batters over 118 2/3 innings and walking only 35.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins expressed his enthusiasm about the signing.

“We are excited to add Jeff to our bullpen. His arsenal, strike-throwing and ability to miss bats against all types of hitters is elite and will undoubtedly make us better. Jeff will get an opportunity to close games for us this season. His track record, competitiveness and experience make him a great complement to this group. We look forward to welcoming him, his wife Marissa, and their children Tytan, Houstyn, Jetsyn and Lennyn to Toronto,” Atkins said in a statement to The Athletic.

The Blue Jays struggled with one of MLB’s worst bullpens in 2024, ranking 23rd in batting average allowed (.247), 29th in ERA (4.82), third-worst in earned runs (303), and surrendering a league-worst 92 home runs.

Toronto originally drafted Hoffman ninth overall in 2014 before trading him to the Colorado Rockies in 2015 as part of the Troy Tulowitzki deal.

