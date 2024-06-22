MLB insider adds fuel to rumors Baltimore Orioles will lose ace to top rival: ‘If he isn’t made for New York Yankees who is?’

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Could Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes take his talents up the I-95 to rival the New York Yankees next season? One prominent MLB insider gives the impression he would be surprised if he doesn’t.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Yanks and O’s are in a battle for the top spot in the American League East and things are starting to get heated. Despite taking two out of three games in a recent series against New York, Baltimore is still a half-game behind in the standings.

The way things are set up, these two teams are likely to lock horns in the MLB Playoffs in October, and over the years to come with many of their top players right in the middle of their prime. A major reason the Orioles are competing with the Yankees for the best record in baseball is due to the addition of former Brewers star Corbin Burnes.

The three-time All-Star is having a career year as he has posted numbers that put him third in the league in wins and ERA. However, there is no guarantee he will be back in 2025. He is a free agent after the season and is putting together a year that could earn him Cy Young honors. Making him the most sought-after pitcher in free agency. And New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman feels he is a player that makes more sense in New York (or another big market) than Baltimore.

Corbin Burnes stat (2024): 8-2 record, 2.14 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 89 SO, 24 BB, 92.1 IP

“Burnes may actually belong in a big market,” Heyman wrote. “His confidence is warranted, and given a chance, it surfaces. He’s been typically brilliant this year, but by design, he’s striking out fewer than previously, which was a record pace for a starter … Though the Orioles can’t be discounted, if he isn’t made for New York (or Los Angeles or Chicago), I’m not sure who is.”

In the piece, Burnes told the NYP that big markets “doesn’t scare me” but also claimed his top priority in his next contract is “to go to a team that’s going to compete for the entirety of my contract.” That should put the Baltimore Orioles in as strong a position as any to ink Burnes to a long-term contract this winter.

