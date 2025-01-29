Arizona Cardinals could land Pro Bowl talent with ties to coaching staff

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After going 4-13 in Jonathan Gannon’s first season as head coach, the Arizona Cardinals took a sizable leap in 2024, winning eight games. Can they take the next step this offseason?

While the Cardinals are in a competitive division in the NFC West, they could benefit from some ties to their coaching staff by adding a Pro Bowl talent in free agency.

Arizona Cardinals named as a potential destination for Josh Sweat

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals ranked in the middle of the pack, averaging 2.4 sacks per game, which placed them 15th in the NFL. That wasn’t good enough to help lead them to the playoffs, and it leaves enough room for improvement heading into a new year.

One of the ways the Cardinals could improve their sack totals is through free agency, where several impact rushers could become available.

A name that ESPN’s Matt Bowen linked to the Cardinals is Philadelphia Eagles pass-rusher Josh Sweat, who was named to the Pro Bowl team in 2021.

“Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is running the show. Washington, New England, Tampa Bay and Tennessee could be on the radar, too.” ESPN on Arizona Cardinals/Josh Sweat

Gannon called plays for the Eagles’ defense from 2021 to 2022. Sweat’s lone Pro Bowl season came in 2021 when he tallied 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and four pass deflections.

Zaven Collins led the Cardinals with five sacks this past season. It’s safe to say Arizona could use an upgrade or two and Sweat could be an ideal solution.

