Alex Bowman scores pole for NASCAR Bristol Night Race

This is also the first playoff elimination cutoff race

Updated:
NASCAR: Playoff Media Day
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Alex Bowman continues to show great momentum in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by winning pole for Saturday’s Bristol Night Race.

Bowman was only 0.003 faster than Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron

Because Bowman and Byron both qualified in Group B, Byron will start third, with fellow Hendrick driver Kyle Larson on the front row beside Bowman.

It’s an important time for Bowman to start executing because Justin Haley is positioning himself for the No. 48 car as soon as 2026 and he very well could be racing for his spot as a result. He has opened his playoff run with a fifth at Atlanta and 18th at Watkins Glen, good for fourth in the standings and 41 points above the cutline before the first round eliminations following Bristol on Saturday.

After Saturday’s race, the bottom four winkess drivers in points will be eliminated from championship eligibility.

“In qualifying, I had a lot of grip,” said Bowman, who won his first pole at Bristol and the fifth of his career. “I was a little bit too tight. It was one of those situations where you run a lap, and it’s either going to be really good or really slow. When you’re tight, you slow down so you can turn.

“Obviously, after the first round, I felt really good about it. Thankful to start up front and qualify well. Obviously, qualifying has been not our strongest suit over the years, so being the cutoff race and everything, starting up front is really important.”

Martin Truex Jr., who starts the Night Race 15th in the standings and 14 points below the cut line, helped his chances with a qualifying effort that earned the fourth starting spot.

Similarly, teammate Denny Hamlin—six points on the wrong side of the bubble—hopes to make good use of his eighth-place qualifying effort. Hamlin has won the last two races at Bristol.

Briscoe will start fifth, one position ahead of points leader Christopher Bell. Non-Playoff drivers Carson Hocevar and Corey LaJoie, both of Spire Motorsports, will take the green flag from the seventh and ninth positions, respectively.

Other Playoff drivers qualified as follows: Ty Gibbs 13th, Tyler Reddick 15th, Joey Logano (already locked into the Round of 12 with a victory at Atlanta) 20th, defending series champion Ryan Blaney 22nd, Austin Cindric 27th, Harrison Burton 34th and Daniel Suarez 35th.

Burton has the toughest figurative hill to climb. He’s 16th in the Playoff standings, 20 points below the cutoff with elimination looming.

  1. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  2. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  3. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  4. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  5. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  7. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  8. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  9. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  10. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
  11. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
  12. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
  13. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
  14. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  15. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
  16. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  17. Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
  18. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  19. A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  20. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
  21. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
  22. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
  23. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
  24. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
  25. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
  26. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  27. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
  28. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  29. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  30. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
  32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
  33. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
  34. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
  35. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
  36. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
  37. Josh Bilicki, No. 66 MBM Motorsports Ford
