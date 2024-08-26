Aaron Judge home runs 2024: Tracking every Aaron Judge home run, 2024 pace

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in 2024? The New York Yankees superstar is the American League MVP front-runner once again this season. Leading the Yankees in a playoff hunt, Judge is delivering a season at the plate better than anything he’s done before.

Judge got off to a slow start this season, entering May with a lowly .207/.340/414 slash line with just 6 home runs in 141 plate appearances. Since May 1, he’s been the best hitter in baseball with an OPS well over 1.300 that no one is close to approaching. As he continues this historic tear, we’re monitoring all of it.

Aaron Judge stats (ESPN): .333/.465/.736, 1.202 OPS, 51 home runs, 122 RBI, 30 doubles in 459 ABs

Let’s dive into our Aaron Judge home run tracker.

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge has 51 home runs this season, the most in Major League Baseball. Entering MLB games today, Judge is on pace for his second season with 60-plus home runs. He’s hit 50-plus home runs three times.

Aaron Judge home runs by month 2024

March: 0 in 16 at-bats

0 in 16 at-bats April: 6 in 100 at-bats

6 in 100 at-bats May: 14 in 97 at-bats

14 in 97 at-bats June: 11 in 88 at-bats

11 in 88 at-bats July: 8 in 85 at-bats

8 in 85 at-bats August: 12 in 73 at-bats

How many home runs is Aaron Judge on pace for?

Aaron Judge is currently on pace for 63 home runs right now, which would break his career-high from 2022.

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in his career?

Aaron Judge has 308 career home runs in 964 career games played. Judge currently ranks 194th all-time in home runs, right behind Edgar Martinez (308).

What is the longest home run Aaron Judge hit?

Aaron Judge hit a 477-foot home run on August 2, 2024, at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge home run tracker 2024

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Data for our tracker of every home run hit by Judge in 2024 comes from Baseball Savant.