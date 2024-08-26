Aaron Judge home runs 2024: Tracking every Aaron Judge home run, 2024 pace

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in 2024? The New York Yankees superstar is the American League MVP front-runner once again this season. Leading the Yankees in a playoff hunt, Judge is delivering a season at the plate better than anything he’s done before.
Judge got off to a slow start this season, entering May with a lowly .207/.340/414 slash line with just 6 home runs in 141 plate appearances. Since May 1, he’s been the best hitter in baseball with an OPS well over 1.300 that no one is close to approaching. As he continues this historic tear, we’re monitoring all of it.
- Aaron Judge stats (ESPN): .333/.465/.736, 1.202 OPS, 51 home runs, 122 RBI, 30 doubles in 459 ABs
Let’s dive into our Aaron Judge home run tracker.
How many home runs does Aaron Judge have?
Aaron Judge has 51 home runs this season, the most in Major League Baseball. Entering MLB games today, Judge is on pace for his second season with 60-plus home runs. He’s hit 50-plus home runs three times.
Aaron Judge home runs by month 2024
- March: 0 in 16 at-bats
- April: 6 in 100 at-bats
- May: 14 in 97 at-bats
- June: 11 in 88 at-bats
- July: 8 in 85 at-bats
- August: 12 in 73 at-bats
How many home runs is Aaron Judge on pace for?
Aaron Judge is currently on pace for 63 home runs right now, which would break his career-high from 2022.
How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in his career?
Aaron Judge has 308 career home runs in 964 career games played. Judge currently ranks 194th all-time in home runs, right behind Edgar Martinez (308).
What is the longest home run Aaron Judge hit?
Aaron Judge hit a 477-foot home run on August 2, 2024, at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge home run tracker 2024
Data for our tracker of every home run hit by Judge in 2024 comes from Baseball Savant.
|Home Run #
|Date
|Pitcher
|Opponent
|Distance (Ft.)
|1
|April 3
|Merrill Kelly
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|396
|2
|April 6
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|425
|3
|April 14
|Logan Allen
|Cleveland Guardians
|456
|4
|April 24
|Joe Boyle
|Oakland A’s
|361
|5
|April 27
|Thyago Viera
|Milwaukee Brewers
|417
|6
|April 28
|Tobias Myers
|Milwaukee Brewers
|441
|7
|May 5
|Tarik Skubal
|Detroit Tigers
|399
|8
|May 8
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Houston Astros
|404
|9
|May 9
|Ryan Pressly
|Houston Astros
|473
|10
|May 12
|Tyler Alexander
|Tampa Bay rays
|374
|11
|May 15
|Pablo Lopez
|Minnesota Twins
|467
|12
|May 17
|Mike Clevinger
|Chicago White Sox
|433
|13
|May 19
|Chris Flexen
|Chicago White Sox
|339
|14
|May 22
|Bryce Miller
|Seattle Mariners
|374
|15
|May 23
|Luis Castillo
|Seattle Mariners
|414
|16
|May 24
|Yu Darvish
|San Diego Padres
|409
|17
|May 25
|Dylan Cease
|San Diego Padres
|429
|18
|May 30
|Patrick Sandoval
|Los Angeles Angels
|433
|19
|May 31
|Jordan Hicks
|San Francisco Giants
|394
|20
|May 31
|Jordan Hicks
|San Francisco Giants
|426
|21
|June 1
|Logan Webb
|San Francisco Giants
|464
|22
|June 8
|Ryan yarbrough
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|379
|23
|June 8
|Gavin Stone
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|386
|24
|June 9
|Yohan Ramirez
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|434
|25
|June 11
|Nick Anderson
|Kansas City Royals
|436
|26
|June 16
|Kutter Crawford
|Boston Red Sox
|380
|27
|June 20
|Cole Irvin
|Baltimore Orioles
|395
|28
|June 22
|Charlie Morton
|Atlanta Braves
|366
|29
|June 25
|Reed Garrett
|New York Mets
|390
|30
|June 26
|Danny Young
|New York Mets
|400
|31
|June 30
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|423
|32
|July 2
|Sam Moll
|Cincinnati Reds
|381
|33
|July 12
|Cade Povich
|Baltimore Orioles
|397
|34
|July 13
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Baltimore Orioles
|431
|35
|July 21
|Jason Adam
|Tampa Bay Rays
|444
|36
|July 26
|Zack Kelly
|Boston Red Sox
|470
|37
|July 27
|Kutter Crawford
|Boston Red Sox
|432
|38
|July 29
|Zack Wheeler
|Philadelphia Phillies
|406
|39
|July 29
|Yunior Marte
|Philadelphia Phillies
|430
|40
|August 2
|Kevin Gausman
|Toronto Blue Jays
|477
|41
|August 3
|Jose Berrios
|Toronto Blue Jays
|426
|42
|August 11
|Andrew Chafin
|Texas Rangers
|374
|43
|August 14
|Chad Kuhl
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|361
|44
|August 16
|Brant Hurter
|Detroit Tigers
|431
|45
|August 20
|Matthew Boyd
|Cleveland Guardians
|376
|46
|August 21
|Joey Cantillo
|Cleveland Guardians
|378
|47
|August 21
|Eli Morgan
|Cleveland Guardians
|356
|48
|August 22
|Gavin Williams
|Cleveland Guardians
|360
|49
|August 23
|Kyle Freeland
|Colorado Rockies
|388
|50
|August 25
|Austin Gomber
|Colorado Rockies
|431
|51
|August 25
|Jeff Criswell
|Colorado Rockies
|377