Aaron Judge home runs 2024: Tracking every Aaron Judge home run, 2024 pace

Updated:
How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in 2024? The New York Yankees superstar is the American League MVP front-runner once again this season. Leading the Yankees in a playoff hunt, Judge is delivering a season at the plate better than anything he’s done before.

Judge got off to a slow start this season, entering May with a lowly .207/.340/414 slash line with just 6 home runs in 141 plate appearances. Since May 1, he’s been the best hitter in baseball with an OPS well over 1.300 that no one is close to approaching. As he continues this historic tear, we’re monitoring all of it.

  • Aaron Judge stats (ESPN): .333/.465/.736, 1.202 OPS, 51 home runs, 122 RBI, 30 doubles in 459 ABs

Let’s dive into our Aaron Judge home run tracker.

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have?

Aaron Judge home runs 2024
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge has 51 home runs this season, the most in Major League Baseball. Entering MLB games today, Judge is on pace for his second season with 60-plus home runs. He’s hit 50-plus home runs three times.

Aaron Judge home runs by month 2024

  • March: 0 in 16 at-bats
  • April: 6 in 100 at-bats
  • May: 14 in 97 at-bats
  • June: 11 in 88 at-bats
  • July: 8 in 85 at-bats
  • August: 12 in 73 at-bats

How many home runs is Aaron Judge on pace for?

Aaron Judge is currently on pace for 63 home runs right now, which would break his career-high from 2022.

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have in his career?

Aaron Judge has 308 career home runs in 964 career games played. Judge currently ranks 194th all-time in home runs, right behind Edgar Martinez (308).

What is the longest home run Aaron Judge hit?

Aaron Judge hit a 477-foot home run on August 2, 2024, at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge home run tracker 2024

Aaron Judge home run tracker
Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Data for our tracker of every home run hit by Judge in 2024 comes from Baseball Savant.

Home Run #DatePitcherOpponentDistance (Ft.)
1April 3Merrill KellyArizona Diamondbacks396
2April 6Kevin GausmanToronto Blue Jays425
3April 14Logan AllenCleveland Guardians456
4April 24Joe BoyleOakland A’s361
5April 27Thyago VieraMilwaukee Brewers417
6April 28Tobias MyersMilwaukee Brewers441
7May 5Tarik SkubalDetroit Tigers399
8May 8Spencer ArrighettiHouston Astros404
9May 9Ryan PresslyHouston Astros473
10May 12Tyler AlexanderTampa Bay rays374
11May 15Pablo LopezMinnesota Twins467
12May 17Mike ClevingerChicago White Sox433
13May 19Chris FlexenChicago White Sox339
14May 22Bryce MillerSeattle Mariners374
15May 23Luis CastilloSeattle Mariners414
16May 24Yu DarvishSan Diego Padres409
17May 25Dylan CeaseSan Diego Padres429
18May 30Patrick SandovalLos Angeles Angels433
19May 31Jordan HicksSan Francisco Giants394
20May 31Jordan HicksSan Francisco Giants426
21June 1Logan WebbSan Francisco Giants464
22June 8Ryan yarbroughLos Angeles Dodgers379
23June 8Gavin StoneLos Angeles Dodgers386
24June 9Yohan RamirezLos Angeles Dodgers434
25June 11Nick AndersonKansas City Royals436
26June 16Kutter CrawfordBoston Red Sox380
27June 20Cole IrvinBaltimore Orioles395
28June 22Charlie MortonAtlanta Braves366
29June 25Reed GarrettNew York Mets390
30June 26Danny YoungNew York Mets400
31June 30Kevin GausmanToronto Blue Jays423
32July 2Sam MollCincinnati Reds381
33July 12Cade PovichBaltimore Orioles397
34July 13Grayson RodriguezBaltimore Orioles431
35July 21Jason AdamTampa Bay Rays444
36July 26Zack KellyBoston Red Sox470
37July 27Kutter CrawfordBoston Red Sox432
38July 29Zack WheelerPhiladelphia Phillies406
39July 29Yunior MartePhiladelphia Phillies430
40August 2Kevin GausmanToronto Blue Jays477
41August 3Jose BerriosToronto Blue Jays426
42August 11Andrew ChafinTexas Rangers374
43August 14Chad KuhlPittsburgh Pirates361
44August 16Brant HurterDetroit Tigers431
45August 20Matthew BoydCleveland Guardians376
46August 21Joey CantilloCleveland Guardians378
47August 21Eli MorganCleveland Guardians356
48August 22Gavin WilliamsCleveland Guardians360
49August 23Kyle FreelandColorado Rockies388
50August 25Austin GomberColorado Rockies431
51August 25Jeff CriswellColorado Rockies377
