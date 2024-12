2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series team chart

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a provisional list of all the teams and drivers set to contest the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. It is incomplete and will be updated as teams finalize rosters over the winter.

No. 00 Haas Factory Team Ford

Driver: Sheldon Creed

Sponsor:

Crew chief: Jonathan Toney

No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Carson Kvapil

Sponsor

Crew chief:

No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Jesse Love

Sponsor: Whelen Engineering

Crew chief: Danny Stockman

No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Kris Wright

Sponsor: FNB Corporation

Crew chief: Dan Stillman

No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Justin Allgaier

Sponsor: Brandt

Crew chief: Jim Pohlman

No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Sammy Smith

Sponsors: Pilot/FlyingJ, TMC Trucking

Crew chief: Phillip Bell

No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Daniel Dye

Sponsors: Champion Container

Crew chief:

No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Josh Williams

Sponsors: Alloy Employer Services

Crew chief: Kevin Walter

No. 15 AM Racing Ford

Driver: Harrison Burton

Sponsors:

Crew chief: Danny Elfland

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Christian Eckes

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Driver: William Sawalich

Sponsors: Starkey/SoundGear

Crew chief:

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Driver: Brandon Jones

Sponsors: Menards

Crew chief:

No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Austin Hill

Sponsors: Bennett Transportation, Global Industrial, Titan Risk Solution

Crew chief: Chad Haney

No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Jeb Burton

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 28 RSS Racing Ford

Driver: Kyle Sieg

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Blaine Perkins

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 35 Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen Ford

Drivers: Greg Van Alst, TBA

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 39 RSS Racing Ford

Driver: Ryan Sieg

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

Driver: Sam Mayer

Sponsors:

Crew chief: Jason Trinchere

No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Brennan Poole

Sponsor: Macc Door Systems, Frontline Fire Protection

Crew chief:

No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet



Driver: Nick Sanchez

Sponsors: Big Machine

Crew chief:

No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

Driver: Jeremy Clements

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing with Ty Gibbs Toyota

Driver: Taylor Gray

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

DGM Racing No. 71 Chevrolet

Driver: Ryan Ellis

Sponsors:

Crew chief:

No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

Driver: Connor Zilisch

Sponsors:

Crew chief: