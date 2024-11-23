Zion Williamson splits from agency, reportedly wanted to play for another NBA team

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Since becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson’s career with the New Orleans Pelicans has been a rollercoaster. While he’s flashed superstar talent, much of the talk has been centered on how he’s played in just 160 games across six seasons.

Well, Williamson is injured again, this time due to a hamstring strain that’s limited him to playing in just 6 of the Pelicans’ 17 games. While his absence isn’t the only excuse, New Orleans has gotten out to a rough 4-13 start. Williamson may not be playing right now, but he’s still generating headlines, as usual.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25

Zion Williamson reportedly wanted New York Knicks to draft him

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Sam Amick, Zion Williamson and popular sports powerhouse Creative Arts Agency are parting ways, with “the oft-injured forward’s contract situation in doubt because of his history of health issues.”

“According to previous reporting by The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, the Pelicans have the contractual power to waive Williamson after this season with no financial ramifications. There are also avenues for Williamson to have portions of his salary, or the entirety of it, become guaranteed again. Twenty percent of his salary for next season will become guaranteed if he passes all six of his weigh-in checkpoints this season (his weight and body percentage must be less than 295), another 40 percent if he plays in at least 41 games and an additional 20 percent if he plays in at least 51.” The Athletic on Zion Williamson

For what it’s worth, Williamson is coming off a season-high 70 games played in 2023, yet he’s already missed 11 contests this year. However, when healthy, he’s one of the best players in the NBA, with career averages of 24.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 4.2 APG.

If for whatever reason the Pelicans felt compelled to move on from their face of the franchise, a long list of teams would surely have interest. But those trade discussions could be fueled by which team Williamson wants to play for, and past indications have pointed him to the New York Knicks.

“Even before the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery sealed Williamson’s fate as the Pelicans’ No. 1 overall pick, he had long made it clear to the agency that he wanted to play in New York. After beginning his career in New Orleans, Williamson expected more from his representation in regards to pursuing a trade to New York. This was one of the two driving factors that resulted in the split, source said.” Clutch Points’ Kris Pursiainen on Zion Williamson

The Knicks are constantly hunting for the next big superstar that can capitalize on their massive media market. It’s hard to imagine any target being bigger than the two-time All-Star with MVP potential.

Yet, there have been no indications that the Pelicans have considered putting Williamson on the trade block. As bad as the Pelicans season may get, there’s no urgency to move on from a player who’s under contract through the 2027-28 season, unless injuries play a bigger factor.

Related: NBA Rookie of the Year 2024-25