Washington Commanders beat out Kansas City Chiefs in rumored trade battle for superstar cornerback from NFC

The Washington Commanders were surprisingly able to beat out the Kansas City Chiefs in the trade chase for an elite cornerback from the NFC hours before the trade deadline.

Following all the action in Week 9, the Commanders and Chiefs own two of the best records in the league. While they haven’t been perfect, the defending champions pushed their record to 8-0 on Monday night. They are the only undefeated team left in the league. While the 7-2 Commanders have been one of the big surprises in the 2024 season.

Related: Where do the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

Both franchises have the potential to make some serious noise in the playoffs early next year. However, for as good as they both are, there are parts of the roster that certainly could be better as they pursue their ultimate goal this season, a trip to the Super Bowl.

Oddly enough, a new report from a notable NFL insider today revealed that the AFC West and NFC East leaders are actually chasing a trade for the same four-time Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints.

Marshon Lattimore stats (Career): 405 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 15 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 5 forced fumbles

Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs linked to Marshon Lattimore trade

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

“The Commanders have emerged as a real contender for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, sources tell CBS Sports,” Jonathan Jones reported. “The Chiefs have had interest in the former Pro Bowl corner as well. Still, 4 hours to go before the deadline.”

Lattimore was one of the best corners in the game from 2017 to 2021, earning four trips to the Pro Bowl. However, injuries have been a problem for the 28-year-old in the last three seasons. With New Orleans falling to 2-7 after another loss on Sunday, the organization is in sell mode. And moving the over $32 million left on his contract would be helpful long-term.

Marshon Lattimore contract: Five years, $96.7 million

Well, the Saints did just that a few hours before the 2024 NFL trade deadline when various reports revealed that the Commanders were able to complete a deal for the talented corner. Rumors claimed the Saints were looking for a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft in a trade for Lattimore.

The veteran defensive back is a huge addition to a Washington defense that has been solid so far this year.

Related: Where do the Washington Commanders and Kansas City Chiefs land in our latest NFL defense rankings?