Washington Commanders release new injury update on Jayden Daniels’ status for Week 8

Few teams have started the season better than the 5-2 Washington Commanders. They really didn’t even need superstar rookie Jayden Daniels in Sunday’s 40-7 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers. Yet, Daniels’ day would end before it was supposed to, after suffering an injury to his ribs in the first quarter of play.

Marcus Mariota replaced the Commanders’ starting quarterback and performed very well, completing 78.3% of his passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. However, that doesn’t mean anyone would prefer Mariota to be in the starting lineup in Week 8 against a thriving Chicago Bears team led by former Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

Yet, based on the latest Commanders injury update, Washington may not have a choice in the matter.

Jayden Daniels injury labeled as ‘week-to-week’

When Jayden Daniels initially went down with an injury, you could hear a pin drop in Northwest Stadium. Thankfully, it didn’t have an impact on the game, but fans couldn’t help but wonder what it meant for the remainder of what’s been an incredible season thus far.

But have no fear Commanders faithful, Daniels won’t be missing an extended amount of time. In fact, he might not even miss a start.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Daniels did not suffer a serious injury. Being that he later returned to the sidelines, this was expected. But now we have the Commanders’ quarterback’s expected injury recovery timeline too.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn noted that Daniels is being labeled as “week to week.” Despite that murky update, Quinn remains “hopeful Daniels could play.”

So, with a possible matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft set for Sunday, fans will have to keep an eye on more Commanders injury reports to learn more about Daniels’ status. Yet, considering their heavy investment in the QB, plus their impressive record, it’s possible the team decides to play it safe with the most valuable player the franchise has seen since Robert Griffin III.

