Insider provides update on possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade from the Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have already started selling off assets ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. That included dealing reliever Yimi García to the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

It makes sense. Toronto entered MLB games today with a 46-56 record and in last place in the American League West. The team is going nowhere fast.

Whether Toronto continues to trade from the margins of its roster or looks to pull off a blockbuster deal remains to be seen.

What we do know is that star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has joined Bo Bichette in being bandied about in rumors ahead of the trade deadline.

Guerrero Jr. is under contract only through next season. There is a growing chance that he’ll end up leaving Canada in free agency. Why not try to get a haul for him right now? Well, it’s looking increasingly unlikely to happen over the next few days.

MLB insider suggests Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trade from Toronto Blue Jays is unlikely

“Teams starving for offense long for Toronto to make Guerrero available — and are hopeful that the Blue Jays’ public-facing attitude toward any deal is simply a negotiating tactic to drive up the return. They also acknowledge this is unlikely,” ESPN’s Jeff Passan on potential Guerrero Jr. trade from the Blue Jays.

This fits in with other reports that the Jays were not looking to move their All-Star first baseman. The likelier scenario is that Vlad is traded during the winter.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stats (2024): .296 average, 18 HR, 62 RBI, .853 OPS

As Passan noted, teams are still hopeful he becomes available. But at this point, it just doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

If the Jays were to move Guerrero Jr., it would certainly take a massive haul of prospects. We’re looking at something similar to what the San Diego Padres gave up to the Washington Nationals for Juan Soto back in 2022.