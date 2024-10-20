United States GP preview: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin, Texas, will once again host the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the 2024 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, which is sure to be a classic weekend as the sport returns to the venue. It’s the start of the last stretch of the season full of key battles between both Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect.

Key storylines to watch

Championship battles

Max Verstappen holds a 52-point advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the Drivers’ Championship. But Norris has been on a roll of recent wins and this weekend is a must-win for both drivers. Verstappen dreams of regaining his winning ways at COTA, a track he has triumphed in the last three, while Norris must leap on every opening he has to bridge the gap. Red Bull are second in the Constructors’ Championship, 41 points behind McLaren. The performance of both teams at COTA could be pivotal​.

Team upgrades

The Austrian team is set to bring a considerable amount of aerodynamic upgrades to try and redeem themselves from their recent bad run of results. Given the tough season he has had so far, Sergio Pérez needs these updates to keep his seat for 2025, while these are fundamental for Verstappen’s title hopes.

Driver changes

Liam Lawson returns to replace Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team, Visa Cash App RB, adding pressure as he vies for a 2025 seat. The 22-year-old driver will have to impress the team this weekend.

Qualifying and sprint results

The Sprint race at the 2024 United States Grand Prix saw some intense battles and strategic decisions that could foreshadow the Grand Prix itself.

Max Verstappen won the Sprint race comfortably by 3.8 seconds clear of Carlos Sainz, which confirms he’s back to his usual dominant form. A mixed performance for Lando Norris, whose race was initially going well, with Norris passing to challenge the Ferraris- who put up a great show- but it went wrong when he locked up his tires, and Sainz was able to pass him for second place. Not only did this massively help Verstappen get crucial extra points, but it also solidified his confidence for the main race.

On Saturday afternoon, a strong Q3 effort put Lando Norris in a stunning pole position for the 2024 United States Grand Prix. Max Verstappen’s dominance throughout Q1 and Q2 was disrupted by Norris’s 1m 32.330s lap. The Redbull driver tried another lap, but couldn’t improve his time, none of the rest could either after a dramatic crash involving George Russell. Mercedes driver crashed at Turn 19 and brought out double yellow flags early ending the session. Russell has fortunately come off the crash unharmed.

Verstappen’s final timed effort was 0.031 seconds off Norris’s pole time, but the order remained the same. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was third for Ferrari, with teammate Charles Leclerc fourth. Oscar Piastri was fifth for McLaren, and Russell’s earlier time was enough to put him sixth.

What to expect in the race

For the race, Expect a fantastic rematch between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, the battle continuing from the last race. For their part, Ferrari, who have enjoyed a recent strong pace, will hope to build on that as Lewis Hamilton strives to bounce back from recent setbacks. On home soil, Haas will want to perform well in front of fans.

Top 10 qualifying results

Lando Norris (McLaren) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) George Russell (Mercedes) Pierre Gasly (Alpine Renault) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Kevin Magnussen (Haas) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

Race schedule and how to watch

Sunday: United States Grand Prix

Start Time: 14:00 local time (CDT)

