Troubling Texas Rangers rumors on top player’s future with team

The Texas Rangers are nearing the end of a disastrous season for the reigning World Series champions. With the organization’s focus shifting towards the offseason, things could get even worse for Texas in MLB free agency.

The Rangers free agents this winter already include starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney, along with a myriad of relievers including Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates and Andrew Chafin. It’s a potential looming wave of departures for a club that entered MLB games today ranked 23rd in ERA (4.27) and 20th in WHIP (1.28), per ESPN.

Nathan Eovaldi stats (ESPN): 3.60 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 138-32 K-BB ratio, 117 hits allowed, 10-7 record in 140 innings pitched

Considering the team’s struggles in 2024, there’s a real possibility of one or both of Heaney and Scherzer departing for better opportunities in MLB free agency. However, Texas also risks losing one of its best players from the 2024 season.

Nathan Eovaldi, a two-time All-Star and All-MLB Second Team selection in 2023, holds significant control over his future. He is just 14 innings shy of reaching his vesting option for 2025, which would turn the final year of his contract into a player option.

Nathan Eovaldi contract (Spotrac): $17 million salary in 2024, $20 million vesting option for 2025

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote on Sunday that after unlocking his player option, Eovaldi is expected to decline the final year of his deal so he can enter MLB free agency.

Turning 35 years old in February, Eovaldi will have a clear path to a multi-year deal. Not only is the 6-foot-2 righty a two-time World Series champion, but he’s also recorded a 3.71 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 624 innings since 2020. He’s also thrown 140-plus innings in consecutive years and is on track for his most innings pitched since 2021 (182.1).

On the open market, Eovaldi can likely find multiple teams willing to offer him $20-plus million annually and a long-term deal could push the total value to $60-plus million over three years. With plenty of needs on the Rangers roster to address, Texas might have to look elsewhere this offseason.

