Toronto Blue Jays rumor suggests team close to adding second All-Star slugger along with Pete Alonso this month

A new Toronto Blue Jays rumor suggests Pete Alonso may not be the only All-Star slugger the team adds in free agency this month.

MLB free agency for this offseason is several months old and almost all of the top players available are off the board. Juan Soto went to the New York Mets. Corbin Burnes signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. And this past week young Japanese ace Roki Sasaki put pen to paper on a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays were linked to all three. And in the case of Soto and Sasaki, were finalists in those pursuits. However, for a second straight offseason star free agents passed on a chance to play in Toronto. Despite being offered boatloads of cash. Nevertheless, the Jay’s front office has not given up on landing a star on the open market this winter.

After conversations with his current team the New York Mets seemingly fell apart this week, rumors around the league claimed Pete Alonso was engaged in discussions with Toronto. However, a new report suggests the four-time All-Star is not the only elite slugger the club is trying to sign this month.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Could the Toronto Blue Jays sign both Pete Alonso and Anthony Santander?

“Jays continue to talk to [Anthony] Santander. Making some progress but not done yet, and Jays have been disappointed before,” MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote on X this weekend. “Fresh off the Sasaki disappointment, also eying Alonso plus significant starters and relievers.”

Like Alonso, the Baltimore Orioles star is still surprisingly available in free agency. The 30-year-old had a breakout season in 2024. Sluggin career highs in home runs (44) RBIs (102) and runs (91). It netted him his first trip to the All-Star game after eight seasons in the league.

Anthony Santander stats (2024): .235 AVG, .308 OBP, .506 SLG, .814 OPS, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 91 R

However, the outfielder has emerged as one of the better-power-hitting bats in the AL over the last few seasons. Adding him in the final years of his prime would be a big move for the Toronto Blue Jays. Especially since rumors have suggested he is open to the idea of a short-term deal with a high annual value.

The Jays have been willing to offer some huge contracts this offseason and last. So they may be looking to sign both Alonso and Santander. And not one or the other. A lineup with those two, along with top star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be one of the best in a tough AL East next season.

