Will Toronto Blue Jays put Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on trade block in 2025?

The Toronto Blue Jays have missed out on the biggest free agents in consecutive offseasons.

In December 2023, Blue Jays fans thought they had landed the best player in the game in Shohei Ohtani after a tweet from a prominent MLB insider indicated the generational superstar was on a plane to Toronto. That wasn’t the case, and Ohtani ended up signing a then-record-breaking $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fast forward to December 2024. The Blue Jays met with Juan Soto and wanted the four-time All-Star to help anchor a lineup featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. The Blue Jays were once again denied as Soto signed a $765 million contract with the New York Mets — the largest in professional sports history.

Despite losing out on Soto, the Blue Jays did make a splash by trading for three-time Gold Glove-winning second baseman Andrés Giménez from the Cleveland Guardians. He was a one-time All-Star for the Guardians in 2021 after putting up a 7.4 WAR, .837 OPS, and 141 OPS+. However, Giménez has regressed offensively the last two seasons, putting up an OPS+ of 96 and 82, respectively.

During his introductory press conference, Giménez told The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath that he’s making mechanical adjustments to his swing and will work to better his approach at the plate, as he swung at too many pitches out of the strike zone in 2024.

“There are things that potentially we want to talk to him about,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said at the winter meetings.

Even though they are making moves, one big situation hovers over the Blue Jays if they continue to struggle next season.

MLB insider reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be trade deadline ‘prize’

The Blue Jays finished last in the AL East in 2024, going 74-88. It was their worst season since 2019.

If the Blue Jays’ struggles continue into 2025, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan won’t be surprised if four-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would be on the move come the trade deadline.

“The Blue Jays entered this winter intending to spend, and while they won’t spread out the $700 million they were willing to give Soto on a group of lesser players, moving Guerrero is a last resort. If Toronto struggles and doesn’t foresee re-signing Guerrero, he’ll become the prize of the July deadline,” Passan reports.

According to reports, Guerrero turned down a $340 million contract extension earlier this month.

The Blue Jays' offer to Vladdy Jr. was made before Juan Soto signed with the Mets. https://t.co/oVtUc3iKcZ — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) December 14, 2024

If the Blue Jays did move on from Guerrero, they would get a massive haul back of prospects and MLB-ready players. Guerrero is one of the most feared sluggers in the game. Over six seasons with the Blue Jays, he has accumulated 160 home runs, a 21.5 WAR, with an .863 OPS, and 137 OPS+. Guerrero also finished second in AL MVP voting in 2021, losing out to Ohtani who was with the Los Angeles Angels at the time.

