Toronto Blue Jays rumors indicate another big acquisition is near

As expected, Juan Soto’s contract agreement loosened the MLB market when it came to free agency news and trade rumors coming to fruition. For the Toronto Blue Jays, that meant trading for All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez. While the three-time Gold Glover can help the Blue Jays improve their defense in the middle of their infield, the career .261 hitter isn’t the big bat Toronto needs.

Gimenez is an upgrade for the Blue Jays, but some around the industry expect Toronto to have another, possibly much more significant move up their sleeves.

Toronto Blue Jays not done after Andres Gimenez trade

The Toronto Blue Jays rumors tying them to Juan Soto didn’t lead to anything, but that doesn’t mean this organization has given up on acquiring a star hitter. The truth is, the Blue Jays were always an extreme longshot to sign the slugger away from their AL East rivals, but now Toronto can move forward with their other plans.

Which, according to The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath, could involve Toronto acquiring another star solution to plug into their everyday batting lineup.

“The deal — acquiring a glove-first player who might have an untapped offensive upside — has to be the appetizer before the main course of acquiring an impact bat, and more pitching help, too, lest this offseason be a repeat of last year’s disappointment.



starting pitcher Corbin Burnes remains available, but the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox are set to be just as motivated as the Blue Jays to sign him, as Rosenthal also reported.



On offence, Teoscar Hernández, Anthony Santander, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman remain the top free-agent hitters available. With options to plug guys into the outfield, infield or designated hitter, the Blue Jays remain flexible on who and how they can add more to their team.” The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath on Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays rumors have linked the team to a reunion with Teoscar Hernandez. He’d certainly provide a boost to Toronto’s offense, and the clubhouse already knows what to expect from him in terms of chemistry and work ethic. Yet, he’s one of a number of solutions that could help the Blue Jays for years to come.

