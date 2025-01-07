MLB insider reveals Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would bolt Toronto Blue Jays for this AL East rival in free agency

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s days with the Toronto Blue Jays could be numbered.

Guerrero will be a free agent after the 2025 season and has yet to sign an extension with the Blue Jays. This offseason, Guerrero said he has had talks with Toronto, but the two sides remain far apart.

“What they offered me is not even close to what I’m looking for,” Guerrero told Abriendo Sports.

According to USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Guerrero and the Blue Jays are $100 million apart, as the four-time All-Star is seeking a $450 million deal. Guerrero has set a deadline of the first day of spring training to get an extension done.

If Guerrero isn’t able to agree to a contract with Toronto and reaches free agency, Nightengale reveals which team he would like to play for.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reportedly would want to sign with this AL East team in free agency

Nightengale reports Guerrero “would love to be” with the Boston Red Sox if he reaches free agency.

“If Guerrero doesn’t receive an extension by spring training, he’ll test free agency. If Guerrero doesn’t return to the Blue Jays, he would love to be with the Red Sox, friends say, which may be why the Red Sox are hesitant in their pursuit of [Alex] Bregman,” Nightengale wrote.

It would be a major coup if the Red Sox were able to land Guerrero and pair him with Rafael Devers. If they do sign Guerrero, Boston could move Tristan Casas to designated hitter or seek to trade him.

Throughout his six seasons, Guerrero has smashed 160 home runs with an .863 OPS and 137 OPS+ (indicating he is 37% better than the league-average hitter). He has accumulated a 21.5 WAR during this span.

