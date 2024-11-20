Blake Snell to the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency? Top MLB insider predicts Jays land the ace they need

While the Toronto Blue Jays are locked into a fierce pursuit for superstar outfield Juan Soto, a notable MLB insider believes Blake Snell is a player they should put as much effort into signing.

There is no bigger story in MLB than the grand chase for four-time All-Star Juan Soto. The 26-year-old is the jewel of the free agent market just like Shohei Ohtani was a year ago. And just like the Japanese superstar, he is expected to get an absurd amount of money on the open market.

Last offseason, the Blue Jays were serious contenders for the reigning National League MVP. They reportedly came up with the deferral-filled contract he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And at one point there were even reports that a deal was done.

That is why it is no surprise that Toronto is again viewed as a legitimate threat to lure the All-Star from rivals the New York Yankees. Nevertheless, it is more likely they won’t win the sweepstakes. And still must make some major moves to improve what was a last-place team in 2024. The Athletic MLB insider Jim Bowden believes there is a specific star they have a great chance of landing this winter.

Blake Snell stats (2024): 5-3 record, 3.12 ERA, 1.048 WHIP, 145 strikeouts, 104.0 innings pitched

Is Blake Snell a perfect fit for the Toronto Blue Jays?

“The Blue Jays could struggle to attract players to Toronto given the state of their farm system and their current offensive depth. However, they might be willing to overpay, in both years and dollars, to add a Cy Young Award talent. Despite Blake Snell’s risk of injuries, lack of innings, and lack of year-to-year consistency,” Bowden wrote.

“The Blue Jays can’t be picky in upgrading their offense and pitching if they want to contend in 2025. It’s also important for Toronto to improve the team this offseason to help convince Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to sign long-term contracts.”

Blake Snell contract (Projection): Three years, $100 million

The two-time Cy Young award winner had a rough start to the 2024 season. After not signing a contract until March. However, as the year went on he picked up steam and even pitched his first no-hit game this summer for the San Francisco Giants.

