Texas Rangers could reportedly change up plans at MLB trade deadline

The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers entered MLB games today with a 49-52 record and in third place in the American League West.

Despite their hangover from winning last fall, the Rangers are a mere three games behind the Houston Astros in what has been a pedestrian American League West this season.

Previous reports suggested that Texas was going to consider selling ahead of next week’s MLB trade deadline. That’s still possible, with rentals potentially heading out of town. But we have a bit more on this. It’s rather interesting stuff.

“The team would like to add another bat, and perhaps a controllable reliever,” Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The report also indicates that Texas could potentially look to trade impending free agent Michael Lorenzen. To a lesser degree, fellow starter Jon Gray might be available ahead of the deadline.

Related: Updated Texas Rangers news and rumors

Texas Rangers to take buy-sell approach at MLB trade deadline

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The clearest takeaway here is that Texas could both buy and sell over the next few days. As Rosenthal noted in his report, starting pitching is seen as a strength internally. If the Rangers can add another bat or a reliever by moving off a starter, it might make sense.

This change of approach has been made possible by the Seattle Mariners struggling a ton recently. Seattle has lost seven of its past eight games. Meanwhile, Houston struggled out of the gate and has had a hard time separating from the pack.

As for the Rangers, there could be a number of options available on the market. Josh Jung has not played since the fourth game of the season. Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes is said to potentially be available.