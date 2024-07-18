Insider suggests Texas Rangers should be sellers ahead of MLB trade deadline

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers are defending World Series champions. That’s a fact. They also come out of the MLB All-Star Break at 46-50 and 7.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League. That is also a fact.

While Bruce Bochy’s squad has played better as of late, their playoff odds are just not that great in what has been a strong American League thus far this season.

Could this lead to vice president and general manager Chris Young doing the unthinkable? Yes, we’re talking about trading off assets ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic suggests that the Rangers being sellers here in the next two weeks is not all that unlikely.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The likes of starting pitchers Jon Gray and Michael Lorenzen could very well become possibilities to be traded by Texas should they look to sell. Both would offer nice value in return and might not fit into Texas’ longterm plans.

Relievers David Robertson and José Ureña also fit into that category.

Not too often does a defending World Series champion find itself as a possible seller. But this is the situation Texas might find itself in moving forward. It’ll be all about what the Rangers do come out of the All-Star Break.