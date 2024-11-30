NFL analysts provide intriguing update on Tennessee Titans’ QB plans after Will Levis’ recent momentum

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Earlier this season, when Will Levis suffered a shoulder injury, the Tennessee Titans didn’t hesitate to promote backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the starting lineup. Considering Levis had led the Titans to an 0-3 record, and Rudolph helped get Tennessee their first win, the move could have just as easily been described as a benching due to poor performance.

Yet, after Rudolph led the Titans to a 1-2 record in his other three starts, Tennessee didn’t waste any time returning Levis back to starter status once his shoulder improved. Since then, we’ve seen a completely different quarterback in Tennessee.

Levis hasn’t had much more luck in the win column, leading Tennessee to a 1-3 record since he returned, but the individual growth he’s shown has been inspiring. Most recently, Levis had one of his best games yet, completing 75% of his passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns, defeating the Texans. Though, it wasn’t without flaws. Levis also had a pick-6 and lost a fumble.

Still, the recent momentum the second-round pick has enjoyed is causing some to wonder if the Titans will even need to select another quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. But not everyone agrees.

Tennessee Titans expected to look for new starting quarterback in 2025

In some senses, Will Levis has grown up right before our eyes, turning the ball over just three times in his past three starts. Yet, considering how low his stock was before his recent surge, it may not have impacted the Tennessee Titans’ QB plans for 2025.

According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer, the Titans will likely still strongly evaluate all their other options this offseason before settling on starting Levis again.

“As for Levis, Jeff is right — his game-breaking mistakes remain a serious flaw. I think the Titans look long and hard at adding a new starting quarterback in the offseason.” The Athletic’s Zak Keefer on Tennessee Titans/Will Levis

Levis is under contract through the 2026 season, so there’s no reason for the Titans to want to cut bait on their 25-year-old quarterback who’s shown he can make all the throws at the NFL level. Yet, that doesn’t mean they can’t search for a clear upgrade or at least improve the competition in the QB room before the 2025 season kicks off.

