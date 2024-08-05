NFL news: Tennessee Titans add 3-time Pro Bowler in free agency

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans were extremely active during the early stages of NFL free agency this past March. That included adding playmakers Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard on offense.

Tennessee also traded for star Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed as the team attempted to rebuild its secondary following an ugly 6-11 season.

General manager Ran Carthon and Co. are not close to done with weeks to go before their regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Tennessee has signed three-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs. The deal comes in at $3 million for one year with another $1 million in incentives.

This signing comes a short while after Tennessee added fellow former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams in free agency. The two now reunite in Nashville.

Impact of Quandre Diggs for the Tennessee Titans

Diggs, 31, was a former sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions out of Texas back in 2015. After playing parts of five seasons in Detroit, he was traded to Seattle midway through the 2019 campaign.

That’s when things took off for the star defensive back. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowls in the Pacific Northwest from 2020-22. That span saw Diggs record a whopping 14 interceptions.

He’s now slated to start next to Adams at safety this coming season. With Snead in the mix, too, the Titans have completely overhauled their defensive backfield. It’s a good thing after Tennessee yielded a 96.4 rating to opposing quarterbacks a season ago.