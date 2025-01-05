‘Growing chatter’ of Tennessee Titans making offseason changes

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Last year, the Tennessee Titans surprisingly fired Mike Vrabel after his second consecutive losing season. It was the only two times Vrabel’s teams lost more games than they won in his six-year tenure, and the Titans were ready to kick him to the curb.

One change they didn’t make was at the general manager position, with Ran Carthon just getting hired in 2023. So, for the first time as GM, Carthon got to hire his own hand-picked head coach, and he settled on Brian Callahan, who’s led the team to a 3-13 record and a top-five draft pick. Now, it appears the Titans will be making more changes this offseason.

Tennessee Titans could fire GM Ran Carthon

Brian Callahan is expected to get at least another season to prove his mettle. After all, he hasn’t gotten a chance to show what his offense is really capable of after being stuck with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

This offseason will present the Titans with another opportunity to find a more capable quarterback for Coach Callahan, but they might need another GM to identify their next target.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there’s a belief that Coach Callahan will return in 2025. But the story is expected to be different for GM Ran Carthon.

“Some think coach Brian Callahan will be back. That doesn’t mean there will be no changes. There’s growing chatter that G.M. Ran Carthon could be on the outs.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Tennessee Titans

If the Titans do move on from Carthon, Florio speculates that they could pivot to their current president of football operations, Chad Brinker, who joined Tennessee in an assistant GM role with Carthon in 2023. The Titans have gone 9-24 under Carthon thus far.

