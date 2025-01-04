NFL insider proposes crazy Tee Higgins idea if Cincinnati Bengals reach the playoffs

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A 0-3 start put the Cincinnati Bengals in a deep hole that they’ve been trying to climb out of ever since. But Joe Burrow’s done the best he can, utilizing a superstar receiver corps featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Zac Taylor’s passing attack is one of the best, with Burrow playing well enough to garner MVP consideration while winning four games in a row.

The Bengals have scratched and clawed their way to the finish line, but they still need some help to secure a playoff spot in a crowded field of AFC contenders. However, if the ball bounces the Bengals’ way and they reach the postseason, one NFL insider believes Higgins, who’s set to become a free agent, should do something drastic before taking the field.

Related: Worst NFL owners right now: Ranking 10 worst owners in NFL

NFL insider advises Tee Higgins to holdout from Cincinnati Bengals before playoff run

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today. Even then, Cincinnati still needs the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins to lose to the Jets. If those three outcomes go in the Bengals’ favor, Tee Higgins and company will be back in the playoffs for the first time since losing in the AFC Conference Championship at the end of the 2022 season.

If the Bengals reach the playoffs, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes Higgins should begin a contract holdout, refusing to take the field without an extension. It’s a wild concept, but he has a reason for this mindset.

“On Saturday, Higgins will finish his franchise-tag season, which pays him $21.8 million. That’s $1.21 million per week.



Postseason pay, as spelled out by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, is peanuts by comparison. Higgins would get $45,500 for the wild-card round. He’d get $54,500 for the divisional round. He’d get $77,000 for the conference championship game. He’d get $96,000 for losing the Super Bowl and $171,000 for winning it.



That’s a total upside of $348,000, for four extra games. Four extra opportunities to be injured. Four extra chances to have his shot at the open market delayed or derailed.



From a business standpoint, it’s a no-brainer. Higgins should refuse to play without getting a new contract. From a P.R. standpoint, Higgins would be crushed by fans and some in the media for choosing not to play despite the low pay.”

PFT’s Mike Florio on Tee Higgins/Cincinnati Bengals

Florio even suggested Higgins should essentially fake an injury to prevent any fan backlash if he decides to hold out. Considering Higgins is already listed as questionable for Saturday’s game due to various ankle and knee injuries, claiming he has a more serious injury wouldn’t be completely out of the blue.

Still, it’s hard to imagine that a player would suddenly refuse to play in the biggest game of the season thus far. What kind of message would that send to his teammates? What kind of message would that send to anyone hoping to add Higgins to their core this offseason? Teams often have a way of uncovering information, especially if the Bengals are motivated to reveal what really happened.

In other words, don’t expect Higgins to do the unthinkable by refusing to participate in the playoffs without a new deal, even if some feel he should.

Related: NFL playoff clinching scenarios Week 18: NFL playoff picture right now, seeding scenarios