Tampa Bay Buccaneers add 2x Pro Bowl talent ahead of playoff run

Even after winning four of five games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still jockeying for the NFC South Division lead. Now, it’s time for some reinforcements who can help Todd Bowles and company complete their playoff push.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Shaquil Barrett

On Friday, with a matchup against the Carolina Panthers lurking on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a low-level signing that could end up paying major dividends.

According to multiple media outlets, the Buccaneers have added veteran edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to their roster. The move is not official quite yet, but it will be on Saturday morning.

For the Bucs, it’s a reunion with a two-time Pro Bowl sack master who spent the past five seasons in Tampa Bay. Barrett was released by the Buccaneers in March, but latched on with the Miami Dolphins just five days later.

The 32-year-old later stated his intention to retire from the NFL in July, but returned in late November. However, he never played in any games for Miami and now that they’re on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, the Dolphins decided to release the veteran altogether.

Now that he’s cleared waivers, Barrett is back in Tampa Bay, which seems to be where he wanted to play all along. Even though there are just two games left on their regular season schedule, Barrett’s adjustment period shouldn’t take long, thanks to already being familiar with Bowles’ defensive scheme.

