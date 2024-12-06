St. Louis Cardinals shockingly seem unwilling to part with All-Star who could bring back massive trade haul

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals could have a much different team going into 2025.

The team is looking to move tradable assets after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. They’ve already let go of former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and could potentially part ways with eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The challenge with trading Arenado, however, is that the 33-year-old is still owed $74 million over the final three years of his contract. He’s also coming off a season where his defensive numbers slipped, posting his lowest full-season home run total and OPS since his rookie year.

The player who could bring the highest return is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, but St. Louis might prefer to retain him.

Related: MLB insider calls this All-Star’s contract a ‘monster mistake’ by St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals ‘open minded’ to trading Ryan Helsley, but more likely to hold onto him

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Though the Cardinals are not entering full rebuilding mode, trading Helsley, who is projected to earn $8.5 million in his final year of arbitration, could net top prospects or major-league-ready players.

The two-time All-Star led all of baseball with 49 saves and topped the National League with 62 games finished in 2024. He posted a 2.06 ERA, struck out 79 batters over 66⅓ innings while walking 23, and surrendered only three home runs. He also earned the Trevor Hoffman Award as the NL’s best closer.

The Athletic’s MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reports that Helsley’s “trade value will diminish if the Cardinals wait until the trade deadline to move him.”

“Players traded in the middle of a season are not eligible for qualifying offers,” Rosenthal notes. “The potential for an acquiring team to give Helsley a QO would enable the Cardinals to ask more for him now than they might get at the deadline. On the other hand, relievers are always in demand, and the return at the deadline might be comparable to what the Cardinals would receive this winter — assuming Helsley stays healthy.”

However, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has indicated that Helsley will remain in St. Louis — at least for now.

“It’s something we will always remain open-minded to, but our plan is to have him be part of our organization,” Mozeliak told Rosenthal.

The Cardinals are also reportedly open to dealing starter Steven Matz, who is in the final year of a four-year, $44 million contract, but he has been injury-prone over the last three seasons.

Related: Nolan Arenado’s trade value in a steep decline around MLB?



