MLB insider calls this All-Star’s contract a ‘monster mistake’ by St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have found their new first baseman after parting ways with former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak told reporters Wednesday at the General Managers Meetings that they are moving Willson Contreras from catcher to first base.

According to St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold, Mozeliak cited two main reasons for Contreras’s move to first base:

Contreras wants to stay with the Cardinals and not be traded

The need to keep Contreras healthy

John Mozeliak on Willson Contreras moving to first base/DH: It’s part of him wanting to stay with Cardinals, it’s also an idea about keeping him healthy.



Mozeliak added that it’s “unlikely” Contreras will return to catcher at some point.

Contreras was limited to just 84 games in 2024 due to a fractured left forearm and a fractured right middle finger.

The Cardinals signed Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal ahead of the 2023 season to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. However, his time as catcher has not gone swimmingly.

MLB insider slams Willson Contreras’ contract

A month into his time as Cardinals’ catcher in May 2023, St. Louis moved Contreras to designated hitter after reported complaints about his catching method. However, the Cardinals put him back at catcher weeks after making the move.

With Contreras now moving to first base, ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney called the contract a “monster mistake.”

“With Willson Contreras is moving to first base, let the record show that the Cardinals spent $87.5 million in a five-year deal for him and in his first two years, St. Louis bought into his defense exactly zero months. A monster mistake for a team restrained in its spending,” Olney posted on X.

Even though Contreras didn’t work out as catcher, his bat still plays well at first base. He has hit 20 or more home runs five times and has a career OPS of .814.

With the three-time All-Star switching positions, Ivan Herrera will most likely be the Cardinals’ everyday catcher, with Pedro Pages as the backup.

