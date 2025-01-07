MLB insider reveals Nolan Arenado’s ‘last best option’ is for St. Louis Cardinals to trade him to this AL West team

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to find a new home for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals have made the eight-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer available as they look to retool for the 2025 season. St. Louis has already undergone significant changes, including letting former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt depart. Goldschmidt subsequently signed with the New York Yankees.

The 33-year-old Arenado, who has a no-trade clause, reportedly turned down a deal to the Houston Astros earlier in the offseason. The Cardinals also rebuffed an alleged Marcus Stroman-for-Arenado trade from the Yankees.

With options now dwindling, and if Arenado still wants to play for a contender this upcoming season, one American League West team might be his best bet.

MLB insider believes AL West team might be best option for Nolan Arenado



MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reveals the Seattle Mariners might be Arenado’s best landing spot with spring training approaching.

“Nolan Arenado, as the options for him start to dwindle, especially if Boston [Red Sox] signs Alex Bregman, Seattle might be the last best option if he’s going to get traded to a contender and not start the season in St. Louis,” Morosi said on the MLB Network.

"The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners have talked before and in recent days about a potential [Luis] Castillo trade to Baltimore…"



– @jonmorosi on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/nvIf3sFIDc — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 6, 2025

The Mariners missed the playoffs in 2024 after going 85-77. Arenado would help instantly upgrade a lineup featuring Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, and Randy Arozarena, while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense at third.

The Mariners, however, have been particularly quiet this offseason. They are one of five teams who have yet to spend money in free agency, and they recently lost first baseman Carlos Santana to the Cleveland Guardians.

Arenado is still owed $74 million over the next three years of his contract.

