St. Louis Cardinals legend could replace manager Oliver Marmol

Oliver Marmol’s first season as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals went well, leading a 93-69 record. However, the past two seasons weren’t what anyone had in mind. The Cardinals enter MLB games today with a 63-64 record, 4.5 games behind a Wild Card spot.

Now, some are wondering if Marmol’s third season in St. Louis will be his last as a manager. One MLB insider has already leaked Marmol’s potential replacements.

Yadier Molina linked to potential St. Louis Cardinals managerial vacancy

If the St. Louis Cardinals are considering moving on from Oliver Marmol, the challenge becomes finding a surefire replacement who can deliver better results. As we know, that isn’t always the case.

However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post believes Marmol could be replaced by 10-time All-Star Yadier Molina. Heyman also mentioned former Cardinals player and coach Skip Schumaker. While he’s currently the manager of the Miami Marlins, some within the industry believe he could leave for greener pastures.

“It’s an average team playing average baseball, an improvement. Are front office changes also possible? Two great potential manager replacements: Cardinals legend Yadier Molina and Schumaker.” Jon Heyman on St. Louis Cardinals manager situation

Molina has yet to dip his toe into coaching at the MLB level, but there’s no doubt the Cardinals would welcome him with open arms. Yet, opting for a more experienced solution, such as Schumaker could be more appealing for a team with playoff expectations.

Schumaker is in his second season as manager of the Marlins. While Miami has the second-worst record in MLB, he won Manager of the Year in 2023 after leading the Marlins to the playoffs with an 84-78 record. There’s a sense he could do even better in an organization that’s serious about competing without maneuvering a small budget like he’s worked with in Miami.

