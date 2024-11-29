NFL exec reveals Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL draft projection

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although they entered Saturday ranked just 25th in the nation, the Colorado Buffaloes boast two of college football’s best players, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Playing in their final home game as collegiate athletes, Colorado’s dynamic duo led the Buffaloes to a convincing 52-0 win over Oklahoma State on Black Friday, where multiple NFL scouts were in attendance.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter expected to be top two picks in 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are currently focused on finishing out the season with the Colorado Buffaloes, but soon enough, their NFL Draft preparation will begin. But they won’t have to worry about a draft-day slide like many other top prospects have suffered.

According to one NFL executive who spoke to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Sanders and Hunter are likely to be the first two picks off the board.

“Several NFL teams in attendance today to see Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s final home game at Colorado. Says one NFL executive: “Not only are they both going top five in the draft, but I believe they’re going 1-2, back-to-back.”” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz on Travis Hunter

For now, the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Las Vegas Raiders are on track to have the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sanders is one of two quarterbacks projected to be first-round picks, along with Cam Ward. Meanwhile, Hunter’s ability to play both sides of the ball makes him one of the most sought-after prospects in recent memory.

As Schultz noted, if Sanders and Hunter become the first two picks in April, they’ll be the first two teammates to be drafted first and second since Penn State’s Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington were selected back-to-back in 2000.

