Ashton Jeanty’s pro comparison, NFL draft projection makes him ‘obvious fit’ for struggling NFC franchise

Quarterbacks typically dominate the conversation when it comes to evaluating top football prospects projected to go pro. Yet, perhaps no other player has improved his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft than Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty. The Boise State running back is having a legendary season that won’t soon be forgotten, placing him firmly among the favorites to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Ashton Jeanty stats: 2,164 scrimmage yards, 28 total TDs, 7.5 yards per carry

Jeanty’s memorable season isn’t just helping Boise State lead the Mountain West Conference with a 10-1 record. He’s also made a name for himself among NFL scouts and talent evaluators preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he’s become a first-round prospect.

But how high will the Boise State running back be drafted? Which NFL teams fit Jeanty best?

Ashton Jeanty draft projection matches him with Dallas Cowboys

Recently, ESPN’s Field Yates examined several aspects of the 2025 NFL Draft, and to no surprise, Ashton Jeanty’s draft projection and pro comparison came up. Yates also provided his most ‘obvious’ NFL team fit for Jeanty.

While there’s no question that Jeanty is worthy of being drafted in the first round, Yates suggests he could even entice teams selecting in the top half of the 2025 NFL Draft order.

Ashton Jeanty draft projection: Top-10 pick

In fact, Yates believes the Boise State is even similar to the last running back drafted in the top 10 picks, Bijan Robinson. Usually teams selecting in the top 10 prioritize positions such as quarterback, left tackle, wide receiver, edge rusher, or cornerback. Yet, there’s one team that has most of those positions already shored up, but have a glaring weakness at running back, making Jeanty a perfect fit for the Cowboys according to Yates.

Ashton Jeanty NFL team fit: Dallas Cowboys

“I see Jeanty — a 5-foot-9, 215-pound running back at Boise State — as a similar prospect to Bijan Robinson, who was drafted by the Falcons with the No. 8 pick in the 2023 draft. He has 2,062 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns this season. That said, for Jeanty to go in the top eight, he would have to be picked by a team that truly believes an immediate turnaround is possible.



The most obvious team fit is the Cowboys, who have woefully underperformed this season and happen to need a running back. They are 31st in rushing at 3.7 yards per carry and 82.5 yards per game.” ESPN’s Field Yates on Ashton Jeanty

After Sunday’s win over the Commanders, the Cowboys are projected to select 11th, yet with six more games to play, there’s bound to be a larger shift in the final draft order before the picks start flying off the board in April.

Still, in a year where there are a lot of questions surrounding who the top prospects are, there’s no doubt that Jeanty is one to keep an eye on.

