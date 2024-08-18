Seattle Seahawks star reportedly pushing team for new contract before Week 1

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks will enter the 2024 NFL season with relatively high expectations for a team under a first-year head coach. While there are more questions about the defense than offense before Week 1, there is more Seahawks news regarding the offense.

Under offensive coordinator Ryann Grubb, second-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njogba has been a standout at Seahawks training camp. Meanwhile, veteran receiver Tyler Lockett is missing time with a leg injury. As Smith-Njigba tries to push his way up the depth chart, things are going on behind the scenes.

During an appearance on Jason Puckett’s podcast, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith approached the front office about a new contract. While a deal isn’t imminent, there is a belief that an extension could be reached before Week 1.

“They’ve talked about it, they’ve tried to talk about it, I know that. That’s been something that’s been broached this offseason. So you know, (that) could be something that gets done before Week 1 and is addressed by the team.”

Geno Smith contract (Spotrac): $12.7 million salary in 2024, $38.5 million cap hit in 2025

However, the Seahawks don’t view extending Smith’s contract as an urgent matter. He’s under team control for the next two seasons and even his cap hit in 2025 is reasonable considering the going rate for quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Smith is pushing for long-term security that would push him higher up the list of the highest-paid NFL players in 2024.

Geno Smith stats (ESPN): 3,624 passing yards, 20-9 TD-INT, 64.7% completion rate, 7.3 yards per attempt, 92.1 QB rating

The Seahawks might have some interest in a multi-year extension to spread out that $38.5 million cap hit in 2025, but that would also mean adding additional years to Smith’s contract. Considering he’ll be 35 next year, Seattle might decide to have Smith play out his current deal as it spends the next year-plus looking for his eventual successor.

