NFL insider reveals why Seattle Seahawks’ Jaxon-Smith-Njigba is a 2024 fantasy football sleeper

Many viewed Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the best wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft, believing he could make an immediate impact on a loaded team. After a bit of a disappointing rookie season, it appears Smith-Njigba is poised for a breakout in 2024.

The Seahawks’ receiver room is still very crowded. DK Metcalf (119) and Tyler Lockett (122) combined for more than 240 targets last season, accounting for 48 percent of quarterback Geno Smith’s pass attempts. In an offense that also features the running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, there are only so many touches to go around.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba stats (ESPN): 63 receptions, 628 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 10 yards per catch

Changes are coming in 2024. While Seattle kept Lockett instead of making him one of its salary cap casualties, this offense is going to look very different. After being hired as Seahawks head coach, Mike Macdonald brought in former Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb as his play-caller. It’s one of the reasons the Seahawks’ second-year wideout could be poised for a breakout campaign.

Reporting from Seahawks training camp, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said he believes that Smith-Njigba will finish second on the team for targets this season ahead of Lockett. He also noted that Smith-Njigba would “at the very least” hold that role, suggesting he could surpass Metcalf for targets.

Among the many reasons for a potential breakout year, Smith-Njigba holds strong support from the coaching staff. Macdonald raved about his work ethic and drive, meanwhile, Smith-Njigba’s role is also very similar to what Ja’Lynn Pol did in Grubb’s offense for the Huskies.

The young Seahawks’ wideout also holds support from Smith, who highlighted both his focus on football and noted that the duo worked out together this offseason.

“He’s focused, he’s engaged, I trained with him in the offseason and was so impressed with how mature he is for his age.” Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (via ESPN)

So, while Smith-Njigba didn’t come close to matching the production of fellow rookies like Puka Nacua or Jordan Addison, his breakout appears to be imminent. It certainly makes him one of this year’s top fantasy football sleepers and his development also bodes well for the Seahawks’ offense improving.