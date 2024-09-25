Seattle Seahawks could be on the verge of adding an All-Pro, fringe Hall of Fame player

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are one of five remaining undefeated teams after three weeks. But Seahawks GM John Schneider isn’t resting on his laurels ahead of Seattle’s Week 4 road trip to face the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

This is Schneider’s 15th season as an executive front office member of the Seahawks. He’s had a hand in teams that have finished in last place of the division, and even one that won a Super Bowl.

Schneider understands how quickly a good season can be derailed by injuries and poor performance. By all accounts, the Seahawks GM is doing his best to make sure Mike Macdonald’s team doesn’t get in a rut in 2024 either.

Seattle Seahawks bring Jason Peters in for a visit ahead of Week 4

Now that the Seattle Seahawks are off to a 3-0 start, they’ve once again become a top destination for players without a team who seeking a chance to compete for a Super Bowl ring. One of those players is Jason Peters.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Seahawks brought the 42-year-old offensive tackle in for a visit on Tuesday. He has not been signed to the roster or to the practice squad.

Peters joined the Seahawks last season, making eight appearances and two starts at right tackle. The two-time All-Pro actually earned positive grades from Pro Football Focus as a run blocker, earning a 71.2 grade. However, the 19-year-pro’s mobility is dwindling, which led to a well-below-average 45.1 pass-block grade, allowing four penalties. If there’s one saving grace for the two-time All-Pro, it’s that he didn’t allow any sacks on 147 pass-blocking opportunities.

If signed, Peters would be the NFL’s oldest player by two years. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers currently the oldest player in the NFL, at 40 years old.

